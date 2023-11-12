Shells from the DPRK are already at the front in Ukraine: experts made an important conclusion

Yury Kobzar20:43, 12.11.23

The Russians receive almost all types of basic artillery ammunition from Korea.

Russia receives from North Korea the entire main range of artillery shells. They are already at the front, which indirectly indicates a critical shortage of Russians’ own ammunition, writes Defense Express .

Representatives of South Korean intelligence were the first to report the fact of delivery of North Korean shells to Russia in October of this year. Now there is more and more evidence directly from the front that Russia is already using these shells in combat operations.

Thus, at the end of October, photographs of 122 and 152 mm artillery shells appeared on the Internet. And the other day a short video was published on the Internet in which a Russian soldier thanks his “friends” for 122-mm shells for the Grad MLRS, while claiming that they are both more accurate and longer-range than Russian ones.

North Korean shells at Grad

And now photographs of 120-mm mortar shells, allegedly made in North Korea, are circulating on the Internet. In addition to the fact that Russia receives all the main types of shells from the Koreans, experts also pay attention to the speed at which shells appear at the front.

“They immediately went to the front line, and did not lie down in warehouses where they had to wait their turn. (…) The appearance of North Korean shells on the front line in the Russian army so quickly and en masse may indicate the real state of ammunition in the Russian Federation in general,” notes Defense Express.

