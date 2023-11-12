See the “killing fields” of the invaders in Avdiivka direction. Video

11/12/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Since October 10, the Russian occupiers have been carrying out almost continuous suicidal attacks in the Avdeevsky direction. The fields near Avdeevka are literally covered with the bodies of liquidated Russian invaders.

Also, in the offensive in the Avdeevsky direction, Russia lost a huge amount of equipment. The consequences of one of the failed Russian assaults in the Avdeevka area were filmed using drones by soldiers of the Shadow unit. (to see 18+ footage, scroll to the end of the news)

“Review of the destroyed equipment and personnel of the Russian occupation forces after another unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeevka area. These Russians wanted your death, they wanted your suffering. Remember to whom you owe your life, who stopped this horde. Support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, believe in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, join the ranks of the armed forces of your state,” the soldiers noted.

They also warned against viewing the footage in the presence of children or teenagers, because the bodies of the liquidated invaders appear in the frame, and a song with obscene language is superimposed on the video.

The Shadow unit’s drone spotted several enemy armored vehicles burned to the ground by Ukrainian artillery. Among the charred remains of the “armor” in the open air lie the bodies of the liquidated invaders. In some places, the occupiers met death in entire groups.

Let us remind you that on the morning of November 12, the General Staff reported that the day before the Ukrainian Armed Forces had eliminated 1,100 invaders, 32 artillery systems and the same number of armored fighting vehicles in one day. In total, 115 units of enemy equipment were eliminated per day.

Taking into account these losses, Russia irretrievably lost 311,750 invaders during the full-scale invasion.

