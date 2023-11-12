Russia’s UN representative was suddenly shocked by attacks on civilian targets in Gaza

11/12/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The permanent representative of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, made a new scandalous statement. He suddenly became outraged that in the Gaza Strip, where fighting continues between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas terrorists, civilian infrastructure was being targeted.

Nebenzya made a corresponding statement on November 11 at a meeting of the UN Security Council, where the situation in the Middle East was discussed. He accused Israel of what the Russian army did and continues to do in Ukraine.

“We are shocked and deeply outraged that civilian targets are being targeted: schools, hospitals, mosques, refugee camps. Targeted attacks on civilian targets are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. And compliance with international humanitarian law is an imperative. Any war has rules, and any violent actions against civilians, attacks on residential buildings and civilian infrastructure are categorically unacceptable,” the representative of the Russian Federation said.

Note that the imperative that Nebenzya is talking about is a term in jurisprudence that means “obligation.”

Speaking about the events in Gaza, he mentioned the attacks on residential buildings and hospitals, calling it a “true humanitarian disaster” and a “tragedy on a global scale”, which primarily affects the civilian population. This statement sounds as cynical as possible, given that the Russian occupiers continue to do all this in Ukraine.

“The solution to the Palestinian issue should in no way be connected with attempts to push the Palestinians out of their original places of residence. A real, deep, fundamental solution to this long-standing historical problem is necessary, based on the provisions of international law,” Nebenzya added.

He called for the conflict to be resolved “on a well-known international legal basis.”

https://news.obozrevatel.com/russia/predstavitelya-rossii-v-oon-vnezapno-shokirovali-udaryi-po-grazhdanskim-obektam-v-gaze.htm?_ga=2.189014188.602501970.1698959007-1404911090.1673192140&_gl=1akwzfj_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5OTc4MDU4Ny40OTAuMS4xNjk5NzgwNTkwLjU3LjAuMA..

