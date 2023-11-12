onlyfactsplease

Russia is ready to wipe out its entire army to achieve tactical success

12 november, 2023

In order to achieve tactical success and continue the offensive, Russia is ready to wipe out its entire army, in particular in the Avdiivka direction.

This was stated by Pavlo Lakiychuk, Head of Security Programs at the Centre for Global Studies Strategy XXI, on Espreso TV.

“Certainly, the enemy’s advantage is gained through manpower and equipment. In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy wants to win at any cost,” he said.

The Russians are ready to destroy their army to continue the offensive. One army, besides the 8th Combined Arms Army, has already been deployed, and another is in reserve.

“The 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation has been deployed to the Avdiivka direction. The core of this army is the first and second army corps of the so-called ‘LPR’ and ‘DPR.’ Russian generals do not consider the military to be human beings. Russians do not feel sorry for their people at all. This is especially true of this contingent, former citizens of Ukraine who are fighting against their homeland, they are being used as ‘meat,’” said Lakiychuk.

One comment

  1. “…Russian generals do not consider the military to be human beings. Russians do not feel sorry for their people at all. This is especially true of this contingent, former citizens of Ukraine who are fighting against their homeland, they are being used as ‘meat,’”

    Remember, this is the same wicked, bloodthirsty, fascist regime that some of our politicians want to hand a victory to by stopping aid to Ukraine. What will they do to Ukrainians once they win this war? Which country will be next? When will those US politicians wake up to reality?

