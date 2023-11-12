Russia is ready to wipe out its entire army to achieve tactical success

12 november, 2023
In order to achieve tactical success and continue the offensive, Russia is ready to wipe out its entire army, in particular in the Avdiivka direction.
This was stated by Pavlo Lakiychuk, Head of Security Programs at the Centre for Global Studies Strategy XXI, on Espreso TV.
“Certainly, the enemy’s advantage is gained through manpower and equipment. In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy wants to win at any cost,” he said.
The Russians are ready to destroy their army to continue the offensive. One army, besides the 8th Combined Arms Army, has already been deployed, and another is in reserve.
“The 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation has been deployed to the Avdiivka direction. The core of this army is the first and second army corps of the so-called ‘LPR’ and ‘DPR.’ Russian generals do not consider the military to be human beings. Russians do not feel sorry for their people at all. This is especially true of this contingent, former citizens of Ukraine who are fighting against their homeland, they are being used as ‘meat,’” said Lakiychuk.
- On 30 October, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said that Russian troops are regrouping near Avdiivka. A new wave of assaults is expected in the coming days.
- Director of the information and consulting company Defense Express Serhiy Zgurets noted that the Russian enemy would try to push the Ukrainian defences near Avdiivka for a month.
- On November 2, the Institute for the Study of War noted that the Russian occupying forces are likely preparing for another wave of ground attacks near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, despite their heavy losses.
- Later, Vitaliy Barabash, head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, said that the third wave of attacks on Avdiivka has not yet taken place, but the enemy is keeping the tension around the city.
- Estonian intelligence chief Ants Kiviselg said that Russian forces will try to capture Avdiivka by the end of the year, despite the fact that the city has no strategic importance.
- On November 9, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said that the enemy was preparing for an even bigger attack on Avdiivka.
- Military expert and editor-in-chief of Defence Express, Oleh Katkov, noted that Russia had brought huge resources to Avdiivka, including extremely rare Tornado-S or even Smerch systems.
“…Russian generals do not consider the military to be human beings. Russians do not feel sorry for their people at all. This is especially true of this contingent, former citizens of Ukraine who are fighting against their homeland, they are being used as ‘meat,’”
Remember, this is the same wicked, bloodthirsty, fascist regime that some of our politicians want to hand a victory to by stopping aid to Ukraine. What will they do to Ukrainians once they win this war? Which country will be next? When will those US politicians wake up to reality?