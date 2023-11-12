“Nova Poshta” plans to open in 18 more countries by October 2024

By October 2024, Nova Poshta plans to operate in 18 more countries.

Such plans were published on Facebook by the company’s co-founder, Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, the Industrial Portal reports .

“I decided to share our plans to open new countries for the next year. I confess that the development managers were against making this public because, as responsible people, they are concerned about not looking like liars if things don’t go according to plan. This is understandable, because there are always many obstacles on the path of pioneers and the future is never defined! But knowing them, I am sure that they will cope with everything, I believe in them, as well as our entire team,” he wrote.

Published plans for the rest of 2023:

November – Italy (Milan);

December – France (Paris).

Plans for 2024:

February – Spain (Madrid) and Turkey (Istanbul);

March – Bulgaria (Sofia) and Great Britain (London);

April – Ireland (Dublin) and the Netherlands (Amsterdam);

May – Belgium (Brussels), Switzerland (Bern) and Portugal (Lisbon);

June – Slovenia (Ljubljana) and Croatia (Zagreb);

July – Greece (Athens) and Denmark (Copenhagen);

August – Finland (Helsinki);

September – Sweden (Stockholm) and Norway (Oslo).

