More than a thousand more Russians were killed: Russian losses crossed a new psychological mark (infographics)

During the day, in particular, dozens of enemy artillery systems were eliminated.

Russian losses have increased significantly / photo Emerging Europe

Russia’s total losses in the war against the Ukrainians increased dramatically over the past 24 hours and crossed the 311 thousand mark.

Our soldiers eliminated 1,100 opponents per day, and now Russian losses amount to approximately 311,750 invaders, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday, November 12.

The Russian Federation also lost a lot of equipment and weapons during the day, including 32 armored combat vehicles and the same number of artillery systems.

In addition, 7 enemy tanks, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense weapon, 12 operational-tactical drones, one cruise missile, 19 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks and 9 units of special equipment were destroyed.

