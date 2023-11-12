Israel sold the David’s Sling anti-aircraft system abroad for the first time: the buyer is known

Yury Kobzar14:41, 12.11.23

The Israelis recently created “David’s Sling” in cooperation with the United States.

For the first time in history, Israel has sold its own David’s Sling air defense system abroad. A historic agreement has been signed with Finland, the Israeli Ministry of Defense reports .

The transaction value is approximately 317 million euros.

The message does not say how many complexes we are talking about. But judging by the cost of the deal, it could be just one complex, consisting of a command unit, a radar, one or more launchers and a certain number of anti-aircraft missiles.

What is David’s Sling?

The David’s Sling anti-aircraft missile system is a joint development of Israel and the United States. The main contractor is the Israeli defense company Rafael. This is a fairly new development. This complex entered service with the Israel Defense Forces only in 2015.

The exact characteristics of the complex are the subject of debate, but, according to open sources, David’s Sling is capable of intercepting short-range ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft and drones within a radius of up to 250 km.

Thus, it is a middle link between the Iron Dome , which intercepts primitive missiles, missiles and drones at close range, and the Arrow 3 surface-to-air missile system , which is capable of intercepting strategic-level air threats.

