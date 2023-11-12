Idea of Ukraine joining NATO without Russia-held areas provokes Moscow to further escalation – adviser

Statements suggesting the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO without the Russian-occupied territories provoke Russia to further escalation and encourage it to the war of aggression.
This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, who took to X to post his commentary.
“I love (sarcasm) the occasional bizarre proposals for ‘resolving the conflict in Ukraine’. They still prove that the causes, effects and consequences are not obvious to everyone. For example, one can sometimes hear the marvelous suggestion that Ukraine could allegedly easily join NATO… piecemeal, with territories that are not under occupation. Oh these ‘simple solutions’ that always end up costing a lot…” Podolyak wrote.
He believes the very discussion of such a possibility provokes Russia to further escalation, encourages it to a position of aggressive war.
“‘Just a little more and Ukraine will break. It is necessary to kill more citizens, launch more missiles.’ It’s obvious, isn’t it?” Podolyak added.
He notes it is also obvious to ask a counter question: “who said that Russia is ready to accept the offer and stop? Who says that Russia will be willing to agree to ‘Ukraine in NATO’? Who guarantees that Russia will not continue its expansion after the pause, taking advantage of the fictitious break to strengthen its position? Finally, who exactly will act as a guarantor of the inviolability?”
“Then why make these marvelous proposals without offering any guarantees? Why encourage Russia to commit further crimes? Why guarantee that the Russian Federation will not lose the war, will not be held accountable for war crimes, will not undergo internal transformation, but will be able to continue investing in militarization and aggressive foreign policy?” the advisor wondered.
Podolyak believes such statements are being voiced instead of realizing “three copybook maxims”.
“The Russian Federation is completely incapable of making a deal and will try to deceive in any case. The Russian Federation in this form will only scale risks and try to realize its aggression. Only large-scale ‘military/technological aid’ to Ukraine will solve the problem of European security and guarantee a return to stable global rules….” the adviser concluded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in an interview with The Guardian made a proposal regarding Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization without the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.
Its statements like this marshmallow Rasmussen that give the Moskali hope to be rewarded for their terrorism.
Where was this idea from Rasmussen in 2014?
Ukraine wasn’t very interested in NATO until 2014 when he was hiding under his desk. He did send several letters of concern though, but I guess they didn’t change Vladolf’s calculus like he thought they would…
Besides rub(b)les, agreements and letters from the West are likely used as toilet paper in the kremlin.
“Idea of Ukraine joining NATO without Russia-held areas provokes Moscow to further escalation”
What exactly has mafia land been trying to do since February 2022? Did I miss something? Or, hasn’t it already done everything possible to conquer as much land as possible? How can the trash country escalate even more? Use nukes, and turn a part of this continent into a nuclear wasteland? Highly unlikely.
“provokes Russia to further escalation, encourages it to a position of aggressive war.”
How much more could they escalate?
“who said that Russia is ready to accept the offer and stop?”
I didn’t see anything saying that Russia needed to agree. Ukraine and NATO need to agree. If that happens, then NATO tells Russia “If you attack any parts of Ukraine that are currently under Ukrainian control, we’re gonna fuck you up bad.”
“Why guarantee that the Russian Federation will not lose the war, will not be held accountable for war crimes”
I saw no suggestion of that. Rasmussen said: “The absolute credibility of article 5 guarantees would deter Russia from mounting attacks inside the Ukrainian territory inside Nato and so free up Ukrainian forces to go to the frontline.”
Some people seem to misunderstand his proposal. There would be no frozen conflict; the war would continue until all Ukraine is returned to its legal borders.
If it happened, it would be a Godsend for Ukraine. The problem is that under NATO’s rules, the decision would have to be unanimous.
I can’t see France and Germany going along with such a plan, let alone countries run by putinoid scum like Hungary and Slovakia.
What he said was :
“Rasmussen denies that this step would freeze the conflict by surrendering Ukrainian territory to Russia. “The absolute credibility of Article 5 guarantees would deter Russia from mounting attacks inside the Ukrainian territory inside Nato and so free up Ukrainian forces to go to the frontline,” he said.”
That is exactly what Ukraine needs: to have the 80% that is not under putinaZi occupation under the protection of Nato. Then Ukraine suddenly have loads of options in terms of troop deployment. The putinaZi scum would be cleared out in quite a short time.