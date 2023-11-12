Idea of Ukraine joining NATO without Russia-held areas provokes Moscow to further escalation – adviser

Statements suggesting the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO without the Russian-occupied territories provoke Russia to further escalation and encourage it to the war of aggression.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, who took to X to post his commentary.

“I love (sarcasm) the occasional bizarre proposals for ‘resolving the conflict in Ukraine’. They still prove that the causes, effects and consequences are not obvious to everyone. For example, one can sometimes hear the marvelous suggestion that Ukraine could allegedly easily join NATO… piecemeal, with territories that are not under occupation. Oh these ‘simple solutions’ that always end up costing a lot…” Podolyak wrote.

He believes the very discussion of such a possibility provokes Russia to further escalation, encourages it to a position of aggressive war.

“‘Just a little more and Ukraine will break. It is necessary to kill more citizens, launch more missiles.’ It’s obvious, isn’t it?” Podolyak added.

He notes it is also obvious to ask a counter question: “who said that Russia is ready to accept the offer and stop? Who says that Russia will be willing to agree to ‘Ukraine in NATO’? Who guarantees that Russia will not continue its expansion after the pause, taking advantage of the fictitious break to strengthen its position? Finally, who exactly will act as a guarantor of the inviolability?”

“Then why make these marvelous proposals without offering any guarantees? Why encourage Russia to commit further crimes? Why guarantee that the Russian Federation will not lose the war, will not be held accountable for war crimes, will not undergo internal transformation, but will be able to continue investing in militarization and aggressive foreign policy?” the advisor wondered.

Podolyak believes such statements are being voiced instead of realizing “three copybook maxims”.

“The Russian Federation is completely incapable of making a deal and will try to deceive in any case. The Russian Federation in this form will only scale risks and try to realize its aggression. Only large-scale ‘military/technological aid’ to Ukraine will solve the problem of European security and guarantee a return to stable global rules….” the adviser concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in an interview with The Guardian made a proposal regarding Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization without the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

