France handed Ukraine anti-tank missile systems of the 5th generation

Ukraine received the newest French anti-tank missile systems of the 5th generation Akeron MP.

This was reported by the French deputy of the National Assembly of France, Lionel Royer-Perrault.

French government officials have confirmed the unannounced transfer of Missile Moyenne Portee anti-tank systems, also known as MMP or Akeron MP.

During the hearings of the report on military support, MP Lionel Royer-Perreau confirmed the supply of Akeron MP ATGMs to Ukraine.

At the beginning of the year, the vice-president of the Commission for National Defense and the Armed Forces of France, Jean-Louis Thieriot, confirmed the transfer of an unspecified number of these ATGMs and their missiles. Previously, this was not reported publicly.

“Today it is clear that the weapons we are sending are good and working. The Caesar self-propelled guns, the Mistral air defense system and those sent by AKERON are performing their tasks well,” said Jean-Louis Thieriot.

Medium Range Missile (MMP)

The Akeron MP is a lightweight multi-purpose missile that weighs approximately 15 kg and has a range of over 4,000 meters. The complex has a relatively light weight and compact dimensions, so a calculation of several infantrymen can work with the Akeron MP. The missile can also be launched from vehicles.

Akeron MP rocket launch. Photo: MBDA

The missile uses a “fire and forget” guidance system. That is, it is enough for the military to aim the missile at the target and shoot.

The missile’s infrared optical homing system allows it to aim at the target autonomously and without additional input. Therefore, the soldier can leave the firing position immediately after launch.

In addition, the Akeron MP is equipped with a fiber-optic connection to the launcher, which enables the so-called “man-on-line” mode, in which the missile is launched without targeting a specific target.

The image in the GOS is transmitted via a fiber optic cable to the operator, who can then observe the target area, guide the missile to a specific target, change targets in flight or interrupt the firing process. The user can even select a specific target point on the selected target.

The missile’s television control channel allows the missile to engage targets behind obstacles and, in the case of heavily armored targets such as main battle tanks, to follow a “top attack” flight profile where the missile engages the target’s thinner upper armor.

Production of Akeron MP missiles at the MBDA France enterprise. Photo by MBDA

The versatility of the missile is further enhanced by the use of a tandem warhead. This allows the missile to effectively engage a wide range of targets on the battlefield, including heavy and medium tanks equipped with dynamic protection, concrete fortifications and other structures, boats and infantry in open terrain.

Also, the missile is equipped with a launch system with reduced recoil, which reduces the launch signature and allows the missile to be launched from a closed space, for example, from a room, which is extremely important in urban combat conditions.

