Finland closed the border to cyclists from Russia

12.11.23

From now on, entry into Finland from Russia on bicycles through border crossings in the southeast of the country is prohibited.

Finland closes borders to Russians . Finnish border guards in the southeast of the country have stopped allowing people arriving from Russia on bicycles into the country.

This was stated by the deputy commander of the Border Guard Service of South-East Finland, Jukka Lukkari, noting that illegal immigrants were increasingly trying to enter Finland on bicycles, the Yle broadcasting company reported .

“Over the last week there have been about 30 such cases. This is clearly a growing phenomenon… people trying to cross the border without the necessary papers, without working bicycle lights and helmets,” he explained, noting that in the past people who crossed the border on bicycles used them to short local trips.

When it was noticed that the number of cyclists was increasing, it was decided to fight this phenomenon. As of November 9, people cannot enter Finland from Russia on bicycles through border crossings in the southeast of the country.

