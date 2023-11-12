Arabic translation of Hitler’s Mein Kampf found at Hamas base (photo)

Marta Gichko22:57, 12.11.23

The book was found in a child’s bedroom, which the terrorists used as a base.

An Arabic translation of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf was found at the base of the Hamas terrorist group in Ghazi .

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the social network X, the book was found among the personal belongings of one of the militants. It contained annotations and emphasis.

“Never again now. IDF forces found a copy of Hitler’s infamous book Mein Kampf, translated into Arabic, in the bedroom of a child, which was used as a base for Hamas terrorists in Gaza,” the report said.

The Israeli army noted that Hamas supports the ideology of Hitler, who was responsible for the destruction of the Jewish people.

