12 november, 2023

The areas of Ukraine that border the Russian Federation, including Kyiv, Volyn, Rivne, and Zhytomyr, have been mined with a total of 500,000 mines.

Colonel Vladyslav Seleznov, former head of the press service of the Ukrainian General Staff, revealed this in an interview with TSN.

He clarifies that a significant number of mines were strategically placed to impede potential Russian advancements from the north.

“And it’s crucial for the enemy to understand clearly: advancing from the north won’t be a cakewalk, unlike in February last year. But we also require these mines in other front areas,” Seleznov emphasized.

He highlights that the thousand-kilometer stretch on the northern border between Ukraine and Belarus demands special attention.

Andriy Demchenko reported ongoing attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate border regions. The majority of such incidents are documented in the Sumy region.

https://global.espreso.tv/500000-mines-strategically-placed-along-ukraines-northern-border

