12 november, 2023
The areas of Ukraine that border the Russian Federation, including Kyiv, Volyn, Rivne, and Zhytomyr, have been mined with a total of 500,000 mines.
Colonel Vladyslav Seleznov, former head of the press service of the Ukrainian General Staff, revealed this in an interview with TSN.
He clarifies that a significant number of mines were strategically placed to impede potential Russian advancements from the north.
“And it’s crucial for the enemy to understand clearly: advancing from the north won’t be a cakewalk, unlike in February last year. But we also require these mines in other front areas,” Seleznov emphasized.
He highlights that the thousand-kilometer stretch on the northern border between Ukraine and Belarus demands special attention.
- Andriy Demchenko reported ongoing attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate border regions. The majority of such incidents are documented in the Sumy region.
https://global.espreso.tv/500000-mines-strategically-placed-along-ukraines-northern-border