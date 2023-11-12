20 people per company: Russians complained about the defeat near Krynoki

Yury Kobzar18:03, 12.11.23

For several weeks now, Ukrainian forces have been holding a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper near Kherson.

Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the battle on the left bank of the Dnieper near Kherson , where the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to create a small bridgehead. The Russians themselves told the BBC about this on condition of anonymity. Their story, with the permission of the BBC, is published by the Ukrainian publication NV .

According to the Russian occupiers, about 500 Ukrainian soldiers are currently entrenched in the bridgehead near the village of Krynki. The Russians claim that immediately before the landing, several Ukrainian DRGs moved to the left bank and, dressed in Russian military and firefighter uniforms, allegedly drove along the river and cleared Russian positions, taking advantage of the effect of surprise. And only then, according to the occupiers, the landing of Ukrainian infantry in the Krynok area began.

“On October 19, 20, 21, we were badly defeated here. But then they sent us marines, and we survived only thanks to this. I didn’t see any tanks here, they drove them from the other side and fried them in the Antonovka area. But they captured several of our vehicles “, said one of the Russians.

The occupiers also complain about Ukrainian high-speed boats, which can quickly and quietly transport reinforcements across the river.

“Several people have already been captured. Our commander and all his deputies have disappeared. We have a difficult situation. Two of our companies were killed overnight. The Ukrainians have entrenched themselves on our side in the Krynok area, and we cannot dislodge them from there yet. We are on duty every day, every day, and all the time there are no replacements. There are no people. Plus everyone is afraid,” says one of the Russians.

In general, the losses of the occupiers in this area amount to at least several hundred people.

“There were 26 people left from our company, in the first company – 24, in the second company – 27, in the third company – a little more than 20… There were about a hundred in each,” said the Russian soldier.

Battle for the left bank of the Dnieper

As UNIAN wrote, Ukrainian forces have been present on the left bank of the Dnieper near Kherson for several weeks now. Despite the desperate attempts of the invaders to destroy the bridgehead, Ukrainian soldiers not only hold their positions, but even expand the territory under their control.

We also said that the other day we noticed the transfer of at least one armored vehicle to the left bank , which may indicate a relatively favorable situation for Ukrainian forces in this area.

