“World order in danger”: Scholz promises to increase investment in German defense

The Chancellor said Germany needs a strong Bundeswehr to face today’s challenges.

The German government wants to invest more in its armed forces in the next decade. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated this at a Bundeswehr conference, writes Tagesschau .

He spoke of a “turning point” that clearly showed the need for a strong Bundeswehr and assured military leaders that authorities would invest more in defense in the long term.

Scholz said Germany would reach a NATO-agreed goal next year of at least 2% of gross domestic product going to the defense budget.

“We will guarantee that two percent continuously throughout the 20s and 30s. I say this quite deliberately because some of the things you can order now will be delivered in the 30s,” Scholz said.

He noted that the global political situation with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the attacks of the terrorist organization Hamas on Israel shows how important a well-positioned force is, the chancellor said.

“Our world order is in danger… Today no one can seriously doubt what we in Germany have avoided for a long time, namely that we need a powerful Bundeswehr,” Scholz said.

A few months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Bundestag established a special fund for the Bundeswehr worth 100 billion euros. According to Scholz, two-thirds of this amount by the end of the year will be tied to defense contracts. By then, 50 procurement projects are likely to have passed through the Bundestag budget committee.

However, the creation of a special fund was only the first step, Scholz emphasized. To achieve the two percent target in the long term, the defense budget will need an additional over 20 billion euros in revenue each year.

The German Chancellor noted that it is also necessary to overcome the “organizational and bureaucratic difficulties” that have hampered the development of the troops for years.

Statements by the head of the Bundeswehr on the world situation

As UNIAN reported, it previously became known that the head of the Bundeswehr, Boris Pistorius, confirmed that Berlin perceives Russia as a “temporary threat” that must be feared in the next few years. He clarified that this does not imply that “at some point Russia will become a friend” of Germany.

According to Pistorius, by the end of 2023, about 66% of the fund formed for Ukraine’s military expenses at the level of 100 billion euros will be spent. The money was used to purchase ammunition, as well as “new planes and tanks” for Ukraine.

The German Defense Minister also believes that a third world war could unfold in Europe against the background of aggravation in the Middle East and the hostilities that the Russian Federation has been waging against Ukraine for the second year. The Bundeswehr must defend Germany and “become fit for war.”

