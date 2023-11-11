“We tested new drones!” Power steering is behind explosions at factories in Russia: details have emerged

11.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Main Intelligence Directorate is behind the explosions in Russia on the night of November 11th. “Bavovna” was delivered to a design bureau that produced missiles and their components in the Moscow region and a gunpowder plant in the Tambov region.

OBOZ.UA learned the details from its own intelligence sources. Intelligence officers joke: that night they tested new Ukrainian drones, but they did it exclusively for legitimate military purposes of the enemy.

On the night of November 11, explosions were heard in Russia in the Moscow and Tambov regions.

In the Moscow region, “Bavovna” visited the village of Kolomna: local residents complained that they heard explosions in the area of ​​the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau, which is one of the leading Russian research and production centers in the field of military equipment.

It was also loud near the city of Tambov: there, in the village of Kotovsk, explosions occurred at a gunpowder factory, after which a fire broke out at the enterprise. Local publics reported that the 5th workshop of the enterprise was hit.

The Russian Ministry of Defense traditionally reported on the alleged “suppression of an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type UAVs on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

But the Main Intelligence Directorate once again refuted Russia’s lies. According to our sources, there really was a UAV attack on military installations of the Russian Federation – and it was successful. As the OBOZ.UA interlocutor noted, these operations became “testing of our new drones.”

At the same time, it is surprising for the occupiers to pass off as a “terrorist attack” the defeat of the enemy’s legitimate targets, which are 100% a design bureau in the Moscow region, engaged in the production of missiles and their components, and a gunpowder plant in Kotovsk.

It is also important that the Ukrainian drones that hit both targets overcame the enhanced Russian air defense system that covered these military installations.

Located in Kolomna, Moscow region of the Russian Federation, the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau is part of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation. In addition to the manufacture of missile systems of various bases and their components, KBM specializes in the design and production of new types of torpedo tubes for surface ships, boats, and submarines.

KBM is considered a leading enterprise in the creation of deck installations for ship-based missile systems.

Over the past 50 years of work, the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau has created over 120 types of weapons.

The Tambov powder plant, whose facilities are located in Kotovsk, also plays a significant role in ensuring armed aggression against Ukraine. The company produces pyroxylin powder for all types of ammunition in service with the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The main customers of FKP TPZ products are a number of companies in the Russian military-industrial complex.

