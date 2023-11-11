US will cut aid to Ukraine, so EU must maintain supplies – Borrell

Yury Kobzar15:23, 11.11.23

The EU warns that victory over Russia will not be quick.

The volume of American aid to Ukraine is likely to decrease, so EU countries should continue to support Kiev in the future. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell stated this during his speech in Malaga, Spain.

He noted that a united Europe faces many problems and challenges, among which support for Ukraine comes first. According to Borrell, the prospect of a Ukrainian victory over Russia “is not immediate.”

“And we Europeans, who have the necessary means to do this, must be ready to continue to help Ukraine, given that US support is likely to decrease,” the diplomat said.

The problem with American aid to Ukraine

As UNIAN wrote, the US Congress does not have enough votes to adopt a new defense support program for Ukraine. Republican deputies from among the so-called “Trumpists” are categorically against this, and without their votes it is impossible to pass the program. Recently, the upper house of Congress blocked the decision of the lower house to allocate aid to Israel precisely because this package did not include aid to Ukraine.

As the White House warned, in the near future, new packages of military assistance to Ukraine from the United States will become increasingly smaller , because the amount of funds previously allocated for this purpose is already being exhausted.

