Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminate another 1,130 Russian invaders

11.11.2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 310,650 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 11, 2023, including 1,130 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,342 enemy tanks (+25 in the past day), 10,041 armored combat vehicles (+24), 7,527 artillery systems (+38), 879 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 579 air defense systems (+1), 322 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,620 unmanned aerial vehicles (+25), 1,559 cruise missiles (+1), 22 warships/cutters (+2), 1 submarine, 9,925 motor vehicles (+49), and 1,069 special equipment units (+9).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, since Russia’s full-scale invasion, more than 670,000 tonnes of destruction waste remaining from combat actions have been generated in Ukraine.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3785465-ukraines-defense-forces-eliminate-another-1130-russian-invaders.html

