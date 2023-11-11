Ukraine may attack the oil and gas infrastructure of the Russian Federation in response, – Galushchenko

Evgenia Sokolenko07:34, 11.11.23

In his opinion, this will not affect world prices.

Ukraine may attack Russian oil and gas infrastructure in response to attacks on the Ukrainian energy system in the winter.

As Energy Minister German Galushchenko told Politico, the aggressor country regularly carries out cyberattacks on Ukraine’s power grid and is expected to intensify physical attacks as it gets colder and people become more reliant on energy to heat their homes.

It was asked whether President Vladimir Zelensky’s words about a “response” to Russian strikes could mean Ukraine is targeting Russia’s vast oil and gas infrastructure, which is the largest driver of its economy.

“That would be fair. In response to Russia’s attack, we will respond with the same approach, attacking their energy infrastructure,” the minister said.

Galushchenko believes the fear that an attack on Russia’s ability to produce or transport oil and gas will lead to a price hike is exaggerated. He stressed that other producers could compensate for the supply.

“Attacks on infrastructure will not be so critical for prices, especially when you are talking about gas and oil. I mean, these are fuels that can be bought not only in Russia. I am sure that the world could cope,” he says minister

The head of the Ministry of Energy also called on US officials to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear energy.

