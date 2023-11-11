There is an explosion in Melitopol: Russian security forces rush at breakneck speed through the city

Veronika Prokhorenko19:58, 11.11.23

This was stated by the mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol.

A loud explosion was recorded in Melitopol; the occupiers blocked traffic near military bases.

Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced another “clap” in the temporarily occupied city of Zaporozhye region at 18:51. Already at 19:31 he clarified that cars of the Russian security forces were driving through Melitopol at breakneck speed.

“Residents are now reporting that traffic is being blocked between the Refma and Agat factories, which the enemy has turned into military bases,” he added.

