Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk18:12, 11.11.23

Journalists found out the cause of death of the scandalous communist occupier.

Russia’s losses increased – the Russian Federation was left without a scandalous communist bigwig.

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anatoly Stefan, who is known under the call sign “Stirlitz,” reported on the extraordinary loss of the enemy on Telegram. According to him, the mobilized Savva Mikhailov, first secretary of the Yakut city committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, member of the Bureau of the Republican Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and deputy head of the State Employment Committee of Yakutia, was “minus”.

According to Russian media, the communist was “voluntarily” mobilized in 2022 and sent to fight against the Ukrainians, and in October of this year he arrived from the front line in St. Petersburg for emergency treatment. On November 8, it became known that he was “minus”, allegedly as a result of a transient serious illness.

