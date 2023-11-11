Russia shelled a highway in the Sumy region: there are dead (photos)

Tanya Polyakovskaya20:51, 11.11.23
The tragedy occurred this afternoon.
In the Sumy region, two men riding a motorcycle were killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers .
As noted in a message on the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to the investigation, today, November 11, at about 13:00, the enemy fired at the road between the settlements of Staraya Guta – Novaya Guta, Shostkinsky district, Sumy region and killed Ukrainians.
Thus, under the procedural leadership of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
One comment
PutinaZi pigs.
So sorry for the loved ones of the victims of this foul crime.
Such pain is being inflicted on innocents by utter vermin.