Russia shelled a highway in the Sumy region: there are dead (photos)

The tragedy occurred this afternoon.

In the Sumy region, two men riding a motorcycle were killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers .

As noted in a message on the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to the investigation, today, November 11, at about 13:00, the enemy fired at the road between the settlements of Staraya Guta – Novaya Guta, Shostkinsky district, Sumy region and killed Ukrainians.

Thus, under the procedural leadership of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

