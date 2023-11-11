Russia-appointed mayor of Luhansk Manolis Pilavov has mysteriously disappeared. He was appointed mayor in 2014.

The residents of Luhansk have not been notified of any changes in the city administration.

However, the information about the disappearance of the “mayor” appeared on social networks on November 11.

“Where did Manolis go? He has been the “head” of the city since December 2, 2014,” the local social network users asked.

On the website of the Luhansk city administration, Yana Pashchenko is now listed as the mayor. All information about Pilavov has been deleted, as if this person never existed. His fate is unknown.

Just a few months ago, in the summer of 2023, Pilavov received an award from the Kremlin. The reward was personally presented to him by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, Sergei Kirienko.

According to the Ukrainian project Peacemaker, Pilavov had previously had problems with the Russian authorities.

“In the ‘LPR,’ he is considered one of Plotnitsky’s closest accomplices (former leader of the Luhansk People’s Republic). Pilavov was detained earlier by Russian military for manipulations with humanitarian aid and even spent seven days under arrest in the basement of the building of the regional SBU administration. However, he was released after Plotnitsky’s intervention. He was also accused of misappropriating canned food intended for kindergartens in Luhansk,” the resource reported.

https://uawire.org/russia-appointed-mayor-of-luhansk-mysteriously-disappears

