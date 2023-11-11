In Yakutia, security forces “celebrated” Police Day with a fight: the head of the regional department is in a coma (video)

Katerina Chernovol00:02, 12.11.23

The fight took place in one of the restaurants.

In Yakutia (subject of the Russian Federation – ed.), the leadership of the local department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs celebrated Police Day in an epic manner. A noisy party by Russian security forces ended in a massacre, as a result of which the acting head of the police department fell into a coma.

The Russian telegram channel Baza writes about this . It is noted that the incident occurred on Friday, November 10, in the Lina cafe, where a feast was held for employees of the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Lensky district.

“The holiday was going well until a fight broke out between the heads of the department in the morning. First, the 30-year-old head of the local department for combating economic crimes and anti-corruption, Captain Sevryugin, quarreled with the head of the logistics department, and then with the 40-year-old acting head of the police department, Lieutenant Colonel Nadtochiev (pictured). As a result, Nadtochiev received several blows to the face,” the report says.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadtochiev / photo Baza

Nadtochiev ended up in a coma in intensive care. Meanwhile, investigators are working with the other participant in the fight, Sevryugin.

Fight between security forces in Yakutia

