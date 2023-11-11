From FB page; Stand With Ukraine

Cat Hrebinec Amos

Nov 10

Latest portrait of Pewkin. 👹👹☠️☠️

After that monstrous but accurate portrait:

Cat Hrebinec Amos writes:

Judy Kelly writes :

Another post from Cat:

Irina Tsvila. 🇺🇦💔🇺🇦

Female Sniper, killed in Irpin earlier this year. Rest in Peace

Слава Україні. Героєм Слава.

Ukrainian People Magazine wrote:

“She was a very brave and cool fighter. She stayed calm in the very hell, even though no one obliged her or her unit to be there. It was her choice. A cool and very bright woman. Plus she was such a girly girl. I still don’t understand how she ended up in a war. I have these things in my head don’t mix: her love of flowers and beautiful – and war. She had nature, flowers and war. And such ardent love for Ukraine”.

“There were questions: what am I doing here? Am I aware of what I’m doing here? I answered that I do not consider going backwards … In war, you are first and foremost a soldier. And that’s it. You are performing the functions of a soldier. Somehow the question has arisen – maybe because I am a woman I should stand in my outfit for not four hours, but less? I was so against this. It’s not supposed to be this way”.

Irina Tsvila, sniper fighter of the Sich Battalion (2014-2018) and Territorial Defense Forces (2022)

Killed on February 25 near Irpen, fighting off a tank attack of the Russians. Only 8 months after her death, her body was found and reburied in her hometown of Brovary. Remember💔

Lyudmyla Onyshchenko

Nov 11

From the same site, Mal Vango writes :

Uktrainian forces, with helicopter support, have gained control over the woodlands to the west of Krynky. This gives them direct fire control over RuZZia’s main supply road to Oleshky. There are other, longer, narrower routes they can take, but this will severely hamper their resupply operations in the area.

💛💙🔰 Slava Ukraini 🔰💙💛

And finally, Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz writes :

The Chaklun unmanned reconnaissance complex empowers our soldiers to penetrate deep into the enemy’s rear, locate headquarters, equipment accumulations, and personnel, and guide our artillery towards them.

Susan Stadius comments:

