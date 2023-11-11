For the first time in history: Ukraine entered winter without gas imports

Elena Kovalenko19:17, 11.11.23

For the first time, Ukraine intends to get through the winter solely using its own gas.

Ukraine increased its natural gas production, which made it possible to stop importing gas for the first time in history .

This was stated by the head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, Alexey Chernyshov, noting that over the past year, its own production has increased by 7%, and this is very significant, reports NV .

“Our production is concentrated mainly in the Poltava and Kharkov regions, and we not only maintained it, but increased it. This allowed us to actually enter this winter without importing natural gas from other countries. For the first time in the history of Ukraine, such an event occurred, we will go through this winter in own gas account,” Chernyshov said.

He also noted that the situation was affected by a drop in consumption due to the war, as there were fewer household and industrial subscribers. However, there are already signals about an increase in activity and, consequently, gas consumption in the economy.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...