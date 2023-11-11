Explosion rocks Melitopol as traffic between Russian military bases suspended

A loud explosion rocked the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of Saturday, 11 November.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: “A loud explosion [occurred] in the still-occupied Melitopol.”

Details: Fedorov later said that local residents reported that traffic was suspended between the Refma and Agat plants where Russian forces set up their military bases.

“Meanwhile, after the explosion that rang out across the entire city, [Russian] security forces are driving around Melitopol at crazy speed,” Fedorov added.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/11/7428362/

