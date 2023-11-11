Elon Musk called for negotiations with Putin and sympathized with Russian soldiers

Yury Kobzar17:21, 11.11.23

The billionaire is confident that Ukraine should not liberate the territory seized by Russia.

American billionaire Elon Musk said that it is time for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia to avoid new deaths at the front. He expressed this opinion in a podcast by scientist and blogger Lex Friedman.

Answering the question about whether direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are necessary, the billionaire said that they are. But Musk considers Ukraine’s attempts to recapture territories seized by the Russians to be unnecessary.

“There is no need to do this, regardless of whether he (Zelensky) will conduct a dialogue with the President of Russia. The situation on the battlefield has developed in such a way that continuing the offensive will lead to massive losses. History will not look favorably on this,” the businessman said.

According to Musk, Zelensky should personally meet with Putin instead of “sending the flower of Ukrainian youth to die in the trenches.”

At the same time, the billionaire believes that “you can sympathize with Russian soldiers” in the same way as with Ukrainian defenders.

“They didn’t ask to be on the front lines, they were simply forced to be there, and most of them do not hate the other side,” Musk assures.

Musk on continuing the war

