A drunken soldier driving a petrol tanker has rammed into the car of Olena Kyrychenko, a collaborator and Russian sham “chief accountant of the Interior Ministry” in the Russian-occupied city of Volnovakha (Donetsk Oblast), killing her.

Source: Astra, a Telegram-based news outlet; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: The Russians said a ZAZ Slavuta car collided with a KAMAZ 4310 truck on the evening of 9 November. Kyrychenko was driving the car, and she died from her injuries.

The petrol truck was driven by Alexander Sitchikhin, a soldier from Russia’s Primorye [Far East], who was drunk.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/11/7428324/

