Drunken Russian soldier driving petrol tanker hits and kills collaborator in Volnovakha

A drunken soldier driving a petrol tanker has rammed into the car of Olena Kyrychenko, a collaborator and Russian sham “chief accountant of the Interior Ministry” in the Russian-occupied city of Volnovakha (Donetsk Oblast), killing her.
Source: Astra, a Telegram-based news outlet; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet
Details: The Russians said a ZAZ Slavuta car collided with a KAMAZ 4310 truck on the evening of 9 November. Kyrychenko was driving the car, and she died from her injuries.
The petrol truck was driven by Alexander Sitchikhin, a soldier from Russia’s Primorye [Far East], who was drunk.
One comment
It surely is a dangerous job being a traitor in the occupied territories. If the Ukrainians don’t get you, the drunken orcs will.