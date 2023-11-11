Drones attacked the Kinzhal manufacturing plant in Moscow region

11.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On the night of November 11, explosions were heard in the Moscow region. An unexpected “bavovna” [explosion] visited Kolomna, and residents of Moscow who are in the Strogino and Krasnogorsk areas are also complaining about it.

Russian social media reported this. Photos and videos from the scene of the incident were published online.

The Russians write that unknown UAVs are trying to attack the mechanical engineering design bureau (KBM) in Kolomna near Moscow. Air defense is working over the city.

According to eyewitnesses, fire trucks arrived at the enterprise. The police blocked all entrances to the plant. Local residents also reported a strong burning smell in the area.

Russian propagandists reported that a drone was allegedly shot down over the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau in Kolomna, and it fell on the roof of the enterprise.

“According to preliminary data, the drone shot down over Kolomna tried to attack the mechanical engineering design bureau,” the report says.

However, eyewitnesses report that the KBM was hit. The roofing and cladding of two buildings of the plant were damaged, and glass was broken in the windows.

It should be noted that the Research and Production Corporation “Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering” in Kolomna is one of the leading Russian design and research and production centers in the field of military equipment.

The corporation is part of the High-Precision Complexes holding of the Rostec state corporation. The plant produces Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. It is with them that the aggressor country bombs Ukraine.

The company is included in the list of sanctions of all EU countries, the USA, Canada and other countries.

