Chinese companies help the Russian army, – US Treasury

Elena Kovalenko13:43, 11.11.23

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that equipment for the Russian military is getting to Moscow bypassing sanctions.

The American government has evidence that Chinese firms are involved in the supply of equipment to the Russian army, bypassing Western sanctions.

This statement was made by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, noting that this issue was raised during two days of meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, reports Reuters .

The minister expressed concern that equipment for the Russian military is getting to Moscow in circumvention of sanctions. Yellen warned that any companies that support Russia’s military efforts could face sanctions.

“Companies should not provide material support to the Russian defense industrial sector. They will face significant consequences if they do so,” Yellen said.

She added that the US government has already imposed sanctions on a number of private firms, including in China, that are helping Russia obtain equipment, as well as some financial institutions that may facilitate these efforts.

Yellen stressed that the Chinese firms in question were private and said she was not suggesting this happened with the knowledge of the Chinese government.

