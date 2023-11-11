A new “red line” has been crossed: the Ukrainian Armed Forces have powerfully shortened the ranks of the Russians (infographics)

Antonina Dolomanzhi08:11, 11.11.23

Almost 180 units of Russian equipment and weapons were neutralized within 24 hours.

The losses of Russians in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours, thanks to Ukrainian defenders, increased by more than 1.1 thousand people. In addition, almost 180 units of Russian equipment and weapons were also destroyed.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 310 thousand 650 of its troops in Ukraine, of which 1 thousand 130 were eliminated over the past day. Also, 25 Russian tanks (total 5342), 24 armored combat vehicles (10041), 38 artillery systems (7527), 2 multiple launch rocket systems (879), 1 air defense weapon (579) were destroyed during the day.

Another 25 operational-tactical level drones (5620), 1 cruise missile (1559), 2 ships (22), 49 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (9925) and 9 units of special equipment (1069) were also destroyed.

Russia’s losses in Ukraine have crossed a new psychological mark / UNIAN infographic

The number of neutralized Russian aircraft – 322, helicopters – 324 and submarines – 1 – did not change during the day.

The war in Ukraine – important news that is worth knowing today

As UNIAN reported, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops repelled more than 80 Russian attacks at the front . The enemy conducted active assault operations in several directions at once. Most of the Russian assaults were repelled in the Avdeevsky, Bakhmutsky and Maryinsky directions.

Let us recall that enemy losses as of November 10, 2023 amounted to approximately 309,520 people.

