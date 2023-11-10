Zaluzhny announced Russia’s losses during the assault on Avdeevka

Lesya Leshchenko18:52, 10.11.23

More than 100 tanks, 250 armored vehicles, about fifty artillery systems and seven Su-25 aircraft were destroyed.

During the month of active assault on Avdeevka, Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers lost about ten thousand of their troops.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny in his Telegram channel . “It’s been a month since the enemy began to actively storm Avdeevka. A month of fierce fighting, endurance and victory of our defenders, who continue to heroically hold the defense,” he said.

According to Zaluzhny, during this time Ukrainian soldiers destroyed more than 100 Russian tanks, 250 other armored vehicles, about fifty artillery systems and seven Su-25 aircraft.

“The enemy’s total losses in manpower amount to about 10.000 people. Thanks to the brigades, our units. Infantry, artillerymen, tankers, reconnaissance officers, UAV operators, doctors. Every defender, every defender who defend Avdiivka,” emphasized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...