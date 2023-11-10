Ukrainian troops cut Oleshky-Nova Kakhovka road – ISW

10 NOVEMBER 2023

Ukrainian troops have cut the Oleshky-Nova Kakhovka Road (53 km northeast of Kherson) in at least two districts.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW) with reference to the Ukrainian military columnist Kostiantyn Mashovets

Details: Mashovets also said that as of 9 November, Ukrainian troops had established continuous control over positions from the Antonivka Railway Bridge north of Poima to the Antonivka Road Bridge north of Oleshky (7 km south of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnipro River.)

In addition, on 9 November, Russian military bloggers said that Ukrainian troops had established control over new positions in Krynky (30 km northeast of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnipro River) and stormed Russian positions south and southwest of the settlement.

A Russian military blogger claimed that there is information that Ukrainian forces have advanced into the forests south of Krynky.

Other military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian troops also attacked near Poima (12 km east of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnipro River), Pischanivka (13 km east of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnipro River) and Pidstepne (17 km east of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnipro River), and are trying to consolidate their positions between Pidstepne and Kozachi Laheri (23 km northeast of the city of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnipro River). ISW analysts believe that it is likely that it will be difficult for the Russian military command to relocate combat-ready reinforcements to respond to Ukrainian operations in Kherson Oblast while simultaneously conducting defensive operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and supporting other offensive actions in the east of Ukraine.

They also noted that currently unused Russian forces on the Kherson front will not be enough to respond to Ukrainian operations on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

To quote the ISW’s key takeaways on 8 November:

The Russian military command will likely struggle to redeploy combat-effective reinforcements to respond to ongoing Ukrainian operations in eastern Kherson Oblast while conducting defensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and sustaining other offensive efforts in eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces have likely launched opportunistic localized offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction and intensified ground attacks near Bakhmut in recent days.

Russian forces struck a civilian ship near Odesa City on 8 November.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual live “Direct Line” forum and annual press conference will occur in tandem on an unspecified date by the end of the year, potentially to set conditions to cancel the events as the Kremlin sees fit.

Russia may seek to provide gas to Iran through Kazakhstan.

Unspecified actors appear to be targeting Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov as he continues to heap honors on his children.

Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, on the Avdiivka front, west and southwest of Donetsk City, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and advanced near Kupiansk.

Russian authorities appear to be increasingly reliant on private security companies to protect domestic energy infrastructure from Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian far rear areas.

Occupation authorities reportedly continued efforts to militarize Ukrainian youth.

