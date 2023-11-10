Ukrainian air assault troops post video of HIMARS wiping out Russian rocket artillery system

Ukrainian air assault forces have posted a video of a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) being destroyed by a US-made HIMARS system.

Source: press service of the Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Quote: “A missile fired from HIMARS will reach wherever a 155-mm projectile cannot.

Effective cooperation between the aerial reconnaissance of a separate artillery brigade of the Air Assault Forces and the HIMARS team to destroy an enemy Grad.

This is yet another example of how the slogan ‘Together to Victory’ is not just words, but actions.”

Details: Meanwhile, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Ukrainian Forces (OSGF), reported on the latest Russian losses on the Tavriia front.

The report says soldiers from the Tavriia OSGF destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS. In addition, the Russians’ irreversible loss of a costly Borisoglebsk electronic warfare station on 8 November was confirmed.

The Russians have launched 21 airstrikes, engaged in 47 skirmishes and delivered 877 artillery attacks over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units from the Tavria OSGF have carried out 1,213 firing missions over the past 24 hours.

The total Russian losses amounted to 433 soldiers. One Russian soldier was captured.

