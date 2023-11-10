Ukraine blows up Russian landing craft in Crimea

ByDylan Malyasov

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reports a successful strike on small landing ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The vessels targeted were identified as Project 11770 Serna class landing craft, stated the official statement from GUR.

These Project 11770 Serna class landing craft have been extensively utilized by Russia for the transfer of military equipment and personnel during the occupation of Snake Island. The vessels were frequently loaded with armored vehicles, including the BTR-82.

Furthermore, the Russian forces equipped these landing craft with Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems, enhancing their mobile defense capabilities on the Crimean peninsula and within the Black Sea.

A Serna-class landing craft boasts high speed, capable of carrying up to 45 tons of cargo and accommodating 92 armed personnel. These vessels serve as a vital asset for the Russian military in landing advanced marine infantry units or conducting evacuations.

“In the absence of reliable Russian naval air defense systems, these vessels, equipped with anti-aircraft complexes, acted as cover for the Russian Black Sea Fleet, particularly after recent Security and Defense Forces attacks,” remarked in the GUR.

According the the Militarnyi, during a nighttime operation on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian military successfully targeted two small landing ships, Project 1176 “Acula” and 11770 “Serna.”

This successful operation marks a significant blow to Russia’s naval presence in the region.

