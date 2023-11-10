Trump considers anti-Ukrainian TV presenter as his potential vice president

9 NOVEMBER 2023

Former US president Donald Trump has said he is considering anti-Ukrainian TV presenter Tucker Carlson as a potential running mate and vice president.

Source: Trump on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

Quote: “I really like Tucker, I guess I would, I’d say I would [consider his candidacy – ed.]… because he’s got great common sense. You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense.”

President Trump tells @ClayTravis and @BuckSexton he'll consider @TuckerCarlson for VP: "I like Tucker a lot. I guess I would consider him. He’s got great common sense."



More in the podcast: https://t.co/WvNDsUybBx pic.twitter.com/0n5r2EWQmN — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) November 8, 2023

Reference: Tucker Carlson was previously a host on the Republican television channel Fox News.

He frequently criticises Ukraine and spreads Russian propaganda narratives in his speeches.

Tucker Carlson’s tweets have been repeatedly retweeted by the owner of X, Elon Musk.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/9/7428090/

Like this: Like Loading...