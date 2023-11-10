Trump considers anti-Ukrainian TV presenter as his potential vice president

9 NOVEMBER 2023
Former US president Donald Trump has said he is considering anti-Ukrainian TV presenter Tucker Carlson as a potential running mate and vice president.
Source: Trump on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
Quote: “I really like Tucker, I guess I would, I’d say I would [consider his candidacy – ed.]… because he’s got great common sense. You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense.”
President Trump tells @ClayTravis and @BuckSexton he'll consider @TuckerCarlson for VP: "I like Tucker a lot. I guess I would consider him. He’s got great common sense."— The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) November 8, 2023
More in the podcast: https://t.co/WvNDsUybBx pic.twitter.com/0n5r2EWQmN
Reference: Tucker Carlson was previously a host on the Republican television channel Fox News.
He frequently criticises Ukraine and spreads Russian propaganda narratives in his speeches.
Tucker Carlson’s tweets have been repeatedly retweeted by the owner of X, Elon Musk.
Support UP or become our patron!
2 comments
This is yet another reason why the orange one is completely unqualified to be voted into the Oval Office. Clearly, he presents a clear and present danger to our country and to the world … and, I think that he’s starting to go insane.
He’s presenting himself unambiguously as the kremlin’s man in Washington.
He considers his lead to be unassailable, so might as well finally reveal his true evil to the world.
Fucker Karlsonov was presumably only chosen because Dmitry Medvedev was unavailable.
Next announcement: Vladimir Solovyov as Head Of Media for the next Trump Regime, Douglas Macgregor as DefSec and various other nazi cunts in top positions.