The United States has begun flight testing of the B-21 Raider nuclear bomber (video)

The first flight tests of the American stealth bomber B-21 Raider, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, took place on November 10 in California. Manufacturing company Northrop Grumman touts the B-21 as the world’s first sixth-generation aircraft and “the future backbone of US aviation.”

The B-21, a “flying wing” design like its predecessor the B-2 Spirit, will be capable of carrying conventional and nuclear weapons around the world, utilizing long- and medium-range refueling capabilities.

According to Reuters, the cost of one aircraft is about $750 million. The US Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of these aircraft to replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers.

Little is known about the technical features of the new aircraft. The manufacturer’s website reports that currently only 10% of the US bomber fleet can overcome the most advanced detection and air defense systems of potential adversaries.

The United States began flight testing of the B-21 Raider nuclear bomber

Development of the B-21 Raider – details

Northrop Grumman launched the first prototype of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber it is developing for the US Air Force.

According to FlightGlobal, chief executive Katie Worden confirmed that this happened in the second quarter of 2023. “We successfully launched the first aircraft for flight testing this quarter,” she said. The director called the event “another important milestone in our campaign to achieve the B-21’s first flight and enter production.”

