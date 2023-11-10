The network reported two “arrivals” to the Russian barracks in Crimea

Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk07:24, 10.11.23

It is possible that enemy boats were also hit.

In the Crimea captured by the Russians – in the village of Chernomorskoye, on Friday morning, November 10, there were two “arrivals” at the “barracks”.

At the scene of the incident, the occupiers’ accomplices cleared away the rubble, and divers began working in the sea, reports the Crimean Wind Telegram channel. “It looks like the boats also came under attack,” the message says.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that at night the Russian air defense forces on duty in the skies over Crimea allegedly “intercepted” two Ukrainian drones.

Fresh blow to CrimeaImportant news from Crimea – today it’s worth knowing

Kyiv decided to liberate Crimea, occupied by the Russian Federation, by force after the Russians carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukrainian territory. There have already been explosions at enemy military installations on the peninsula many times. In particular, on November 4, the Zaliv shipyard was attacked in Kerch, and the Russian small missile ship Askold was damaged .

Military-political commentator Alexander Kovalenko said that explosions in Crimea occur because planned work is underway to destroy enemy targets , and this is preparation for the liberation of the peninsula.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...