The Main Intelligence Directorate spoke about the benefits of defeating Russian combat boats in occupied Crimea

The Main Intelligence Directorate, with the support of other components of the Security and Defense Forces, continues to destroy the potential of the Russians in Crimea.

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Andrei Yusov revealed details of the consequences and damage that was inflicted on the Russian occupiers as a result of a successful night operation in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea .

During the telethon, he confirmed the defeat of small landing boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and explained what advantage this would give to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. “The GUR, with the support of other components of the Security and Defense Forces, continue to destroy the enemy’s potential on the occupied peninsula. Taking into account the previous losses of the occupiers in air and missile defense systems, the additional loss or prolonged incapacity of these boats, which were now used, in particular, as carriers of anti-aircraft missiles complexes, this is certainly a significant result. These are additional opportunities for our defenders, which the Defense Forces will definitely take advantage of. And so, it is confirmed that the boats carried both personnel and armored vehicles (of the enemy – UNIAN). Accordingly, this increases the defeats and losses of the enemy.” , Yusov shared the details.

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate noted that the enemy’s small landing ships, which were hit in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, were new models of Russian equipment.

“These are important targets because these are modern and new ships. And also because it was ships of this class that were used by the enemy to supply forces and equipment to Zmeiny Island. Their loss is extremely painful and annoying (for the Russians – UNIAN). Although, of course, There are also larger landing ships that are significant targets, and our defenders also work effectively against them using various means. Everyone remembers such examples,” Yusov emphasized.reserve major

He added that to ensure proper outcome of the operation, enemy targets are selected after long preparation and careful planning. “Ensuring that there are two ships with crews and loaded equipment and ammunition in one place is a good result,” Yusov explained.

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate noted that the Russian military contingent in Crimea already realizes that there is not a single safe place for them on the territory of the peninsula.

“They understand that they are under constant risk of attacks and there is virtually no place where they would be safe. We see weekly confirmation of these words by concrete actions and operations. If there was good will of the rank and file (of the Russian military – UNIAN), then the majority “Of them, they would like to be outside Crimea and outside the occupied territories. But the position of the criminal Putin regime is different. Therefore, they are keeping their own contingent for slaughter,” Yusov emphasized.

He summarized that the planned work of the Ukrainian security and defense forces, in particular, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, to demilitarize the Crimean Peninsula from Russian invaders, will continue. “Forces and means, supply and support routes, as well as all other resources,” Yusov stated.

Attacks on occupied Crimea

On November 10, as a result of a night operation on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, two landing boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were hit . Ukrainian intelligence noted that Russia actively used such small landing boats of the Serna class during the occupation of Zmeiny Island to transport military equipment and troops. In addition, the Russian occupiers placed Tor-M2 air defense systems on board the boats to provide mobile cover for their group on the island and in our Black Sea.

