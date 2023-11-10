The liquidation of an FSB lieutenant colonel in the Bryansk region was carried out by RDK soldiers. Exclusive video of the start of the operation

10.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Volunteers from the RDC conducted another raid on the territory of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. During the raid, they ambushed a Russian border service vehicle, as a result of which a lieutenant colonel of the Russian FSB was eliminated.

The raid on November 10 was reported by the RDC volunteers themselves. And OBOZ.UA’s intelligence sources revealed its details and provided an exclusive video from the raid (to watch it, scroll to the end of the news).

Thus, on November 10, a message appeared on the RDK Telegram channel about a new raid on the territory of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

“While a charity auction was taking place in Vilnius, the RDK sabotage and reconnaissance group was moving towards its goal and successfully ambushed enemy transport in the Bryansk region. Subsequently, a video of objective control will be posted,” the unit said in a statement.

According to OBOZ.UA sources, a Russian border service vehicle was ambushed by Russian volunteers. Then Lieutenant Colonel of the FSB of the Russian Federation Sergei Shaty, who held the position of deputy head of the logistics department, was mortally wounded.

Shaty died on the spot from injuries sustained from a firearm.

The ambush was carried out by soldiers from the ranks of the RDK at about 16:00 on November 9 in the area of ​​the village of Street in the Suzemsky district of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.





Let us remind you that in the Bryansk region a border control vehicle was shot at, it became known on the morning of November 10. At the same time, information appeared about the liquidation of a lieutenant colonel of the FSB of the Russian Federation, but his name was not known at that time.

There was also no information about who exactly shot the car with the FSB officer.

