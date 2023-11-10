Inna Andalitskaya07:45, 10.11.23

The occupiers are reducing payments for employees of the so-called administrations in the occupied territories, but not for Russians.

The Kremlin decided to remove the bonus for workers of the occupation administrations for working in “difficult conditions.” The Center for National Resistance reported this .

“Therefore, the salaries of some “officials” will be reduced by one and a half times, while the changes apply specifically to collaborators. Seconded Russians will receive additional payments, because they are valued more in Moscow,” the message notes.

It is noted that in the occupied territories unemployment and wage arrears are growing rapidly. In particular, there are debts to employees of the occupation administrations.

“Therefore, the collaborators have become hostages of a situation for which they themselves are responsible,” the center of national resistance notes.

