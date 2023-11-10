“Terrible shortage”: Russian bankers complain about the lack of IT specialists

On the Russian market, there is a “terrible shortage” of IT specialists, because of this, the quality of their work decreases, because they can easily find a new one.

The head of the Russian Tinkoff Bank, Stanislav Bliznyuk, stated this, the Russian edition of Forbes writes .

“When a person enters the IT market, he receives five to seven offers in three days, and with an increase. Just a terrible shortage (of personnel). What does the shortage lead to? To two consequences. One consequence is that the price will increase, this is a challenge for many companies,” said Blyznyuk.

The second consequence of the shortage of personnel, according to him, is a decrease in the quality of work of Russian IT experts.

“With the understanding that the cost of personnel is increasing, and the quality is decreasing, we understand and feel this problem,” the banker added.

As reported earlier, the head of the Russian “Sberank” German Gref estimated the shortage of IT specialists in Russia at more than 1 million people.

In August, the head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs of the Russian Federation Maksut Shadayev estimated the shortage of developers in the Russian IT industry at 500,000 – 700,000 people. Such a number of people is needed in order to maintain the high rate of development of the industry, explained the Russian minister. He clarified that these are approximately the same number of people as are already working in the IT industry of Russia (almost 740,000 people).

At the end of December last year, the head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maksut Shadayev, said that over 100,000 people, or up to 10% of the employees of IT companies, left the country during two waves of departure of IT specialists, fleeing the mobilization announced in Russia.

