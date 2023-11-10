Strike in the Odessa region: there is destruction and injuries (photo)

Larisa Kozovaya22:13, 10.11.23

During the evening air raids there were two hits, including those on the port infrastructure.

In the Odessa region , due to attacks by the Russian army, there was destruction and there were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration Oleg Kiper. “During the evening air raids, we had two hits in the Odessa region. Now we know of three casualties,” he emphasized.

In particular, a 96-year-old woman was pulled out from under the rubble in a dacha cooperative and was hospitalized. The pensioner’s condition is stable, doctors are providing all the necessary assistance.

Also, two elderly people (72 and 73 years old) received minor injuries and were treated on the spot.

According to the data of the Southern Defense Forces, the enemy attacked the Odessa region insidiously and defiantly – the terrorist country once again demonstrated its true intentions – to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians.

“From tactical aircraft from the Black Sea, the Russians hit a dacha cooperative with an air-launched missile. An elderly woman was rescued from under the rubble of a private house,” the report says.

In addition, the port infrastructure was hit, presumably by a supersonic Onyx. No people were injured, the scale of destruction is being clarified.

Now there is an air raid alert again in the Odessa region – attack drones are coming from the Black Sea.

