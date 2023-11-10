11/10/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps continue to destroy the enemy. This time they visited the Bryansk region.

RDK spoke about this on Telegram. The soldiers ambushed the invaders.

“While a charity auction was going on in Vilnius, the RDK sabotage and reconnaissance group ambushed enemy transport in the Bryansk region,” the report says.

The RDK promised to post a video of its control.

Meanwhile, the photo shows how the soldiers are sitting in ambush, aiming a machine gun and waiting for the enemy on his territory.

By the way, recently another group of Russian recruits arrived in Ukraine, who will join the ranks of the RDK.

As OBOZ.UA reported, on August 22, RDK celebrated the first anniversary of its creation . The Legion grew from one vehicle to assault groups. The RDK fighters now have equipment, recruits, bases and artillery.

https://war.obozrevatel.com/russkij-dobrovolcheskij-korpus-provel-zasadu-na-vraga-v-bryanskoj-oblasti-pervyie-detali.htm?_gl=1lhjz45_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5OTU5NzAzMC40ODMuMC4xNjk5NTk3MDMwLjYwLjAuMA..&_ga=2.160623162.602501970.1698959007-1404911090.1673192140

