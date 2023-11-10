Russian landing boats hit in Crimea sank, – GUR

Irina Pogorelaya19:52, 10.11.23

According to new intelligence received, two boats of the invaders were damaged.

The results of additional reconnaissance carried out on November 10 in the area of ​​Uzkaya Bay in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea indicate that after an attack by surface strike drones, small landing ships of the Black Sea Fdot (Black Sea Fleet) of the Russian Federation were destroyed.

As stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), according to new intelligence received, two boats of the invaders were defeated: one ship of the older project 1176 “Akula”, the other newer – project 11770 “Serna”.

“As a result of the attack, both Russian ships sank: the Akula immediately, the Serna still unsuccessfully fought for survivability, but also sank,” intelligence officials shared the details.

“The hunt continues!” added the GUR.

