Russian high-speed landing boats were hit: the media learned details about the “arrivals” in Crimea

Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk09:06, 10.11.23

In the village of Chernomorskoye, the Russian Federation suffered losses, journalists found out.

In the Russian-occupied Crimea – in the village of Chernomorskoye, as a result of an attack, two high-speed landing boats of the Russian invaders were hit.

Russia’s losses in Ukraine increased as a result of the operation carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Suspilne writes , citing information from its sources.

“In the village of Chernomorskoye… two Russian high-speed landing boats were hit. According to sources… the operation was carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate,” the report notes.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...