November 9, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces are entrenched near three villages,” Z-channel sounds the alarm on the left bank of the Kherson region.

According to the Russians, units of the Ukrainian army were able to gain a foothold on the islands near three settlements at once.

Russian military propagandists state that units of the Ukrainian army continue to build on their success during the landing operation on the left bank of the Dnieper.

The Russian Z-channel “Diary of a Paratrooper” reports that the advanced units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to gain a foothold on the islands near Poima, Peschanovka and Podstepnoye.

Moreover, from the right bank of the Dnieper, artillery formations of the Ukrainian army provide powerful fire support, thanks to and under the cover of which the Ukrainian Armed Forces units on the left bank conduct attacks in the direction of the three indicated settlements.

The Russians note that, in parallel, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting for Krynki, where Ukrainian forces managed to advance in the direction of the forest.

“The combat zone is only expanding so far,” Russian military propagandists note. Let us remind you that the Russian Federation is concerned about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region, fearing a collapse of the defense.

Let us remind you that the Russian Federation is concerned about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region, fearing a collapse of the defense.

https://www.dialog.ua/war/284333_1699363425

Like this: Like Loading...