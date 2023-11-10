Bridge over Inhulets built in de-occupied Kherson region

10.11.2023 16:20

In the de-occupied Kherson region, a bridge over the Inhulets River has been built, which is over a hundred meters long and twelve meters wide.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The bridge over the Inhulets River was destroyed by the Russian army last June. By doing so, they deprived five thousand residents of the surrounding settlements of convenient transportation.

First of all, to remedy the situation, the military of the State Special Transport Service built a temporary crossing. However, it did not meet the needs of people,” said Prokudin.

However, he noted, now there is a new bridge at this location – modern, reliable, and most importantly, safe. It is over a hundred meters long and twelve meters wide.

Prokudin emphasized that the contractor, Avtomagistral-Pivden PLC, completed construction work twice as fast as planned. This large-scale facility was built in eight months.

The Head of the Road Agency also emphasizes that UAH 212 million of budget funds were saved during the construction, with the final cost of the work amounting to UAH 278 million. The saved funds will be used to restore other facilities in the Kherson region.

As reported, satellite photos from Maxar appeared on social media showing bridges in the Kherson region that were blown up by the Russian military during the retreat.

