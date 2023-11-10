Asgard Kamikazes Liquidating rashist Scrap Metal near Bakhmut (video)

11/10/2023
© Ukrinform TV 2023
One comment
From Daily Kos:
It seems that in the Kherson area — the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro specifically — Russian artillery was trying to dislodge the Ukrainians who had crossed the river and taken the town. But they had no reliable maps to guide them, so they went on Telegram and used some maps they found on the social media site.
However, because Ukraine’s Op Sec has been so good, the positions marked on these maps are Russian, whose Op Sec is less than good. So Russian artillery just shelled the positions on the maps — their own.
Hahahahahahaha. I hope they used North Korean shells.
https://twitter.com/PStyle0ne1/status/1721975960973516991