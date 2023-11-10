A very strange ritual. The occupiers are trying to protect their troops in Tokmak with icons

November 10, 2023

It seems that the occupiers in Tokmak are only hoping for a “miracle” (Photo: Video screenshot zirk47/TikTok)

Russian troops and pro-Kremlin collaborators in the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporozhye region , the liberation of which will allow the Defense Forces to reach Melitopol, are trying to attract otherworldly forces to their side.

To do this, they decided to conduct some strange pseudo-religious ritual on the way out of the strategically important city, which may indicate the desperate situation of the invaders settled there.

As can be seen in the video published on social networks, three unknown people, one of whom was dressed in military uniform, arrived in a minibus with a cross to the Tokmak sign, repainted in the colors of the Russian flag, and began to diligently wave two icons next to it.

What exactly is the intention of these religious fanatics is not entirely clear, but it is obvious that if they felt safe, they would hardly rely on a “divine miracle” for their salvation from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

https://nv.ua/lifestyle/okkupanty-v-tokmake-pytayutsya-zashchitit-sebya-ikonami-video-50367279.html

